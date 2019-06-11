A shift eastward

What can be discerned about the second Narendra Modi-led government’s foreign policy, and how might it differ from the first? The initial signs are encouraging. The last government was sworn in in the presence of leaders of the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

But this year, the swearing in was observed by the leaders of a different regional grouping: The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec). This grouping, headquartered in Dhaka, includes Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, ...