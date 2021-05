A slow but steady start for 5G

With the government granting permission for 5G trials over a period of six months, the bruised telecom sector is certain that the next round of spectrum auction won’t be held anytime before 2022. Telcos had maintained that an early 5G spectrum auction would drain the industry even further, and the latest signal from the government would mean a cushion of several months.

Therefore, a relief for at least some players, as 5G spectrum auction would involve big bucks in search of game-changer applications and services. However, in the middle of the current Covid-19 crisis when work from ...