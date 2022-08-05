A sporting chance in Karnataka

So far, interventions by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in leadership disputes in the Congress’s state units have not exactly yielded optimal results. In Punjab, foisting Navjot Sidhu on the Congress there led to a vertical split in the state unit of the party and enabled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to strike deep root where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was no competition and the Shiromani Akali Dal was widely discredited. The Congress wrested defeat from the jaws of victory in the last Assembly elections as a result. In Chhattisgarh, the truce between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and T S Singh Deo is uneasy and disaffection is simmering. In Rajasthan, tension between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and rebel leader Sachin Pilot is in check only because Mr Pilot has got some sort of acknowledgement from the Gandhi siblings that he has a point: Which has put Mr Gehlot’s back up.

