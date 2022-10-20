A sporting proposition for BCCI

The recent elections to the powerful Board of Control for in India (BCCI) have drawn attention once again to the link between political parties and sporting associations. Roger Binny, the new president, has no known political affiliations, but the treasurer is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, the secretary is the Union home minister’s son, and the vice-president is a Congress politician. This connection follows a well-established tradition in India across key such as football, hockey, badminton and table tennis. Cricket, being India’s most popular sport by a long chalk, has attracted attention because of the long association of particularly powerful politicians with the administration of the game — from Sharad Pawar and Arun Jaitley to Madhavrao Scindia and his son Jyotiraditya. In the world of professional sports, this is a unique configuration but it is easy to understand why Indian politicians seek to associate themselves with administration. Apart from commanding the powerful gift of fund flows from the ministry, those affiliations offer such priceless benefits in terms of access to prime ringside seats at major tournaments in India and overseas. An allied perk is fast-tracked access to global sporting stars. The fact that Indian outside of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) T20 format remains mired in unprofessionalism and, occasionally, allegations of corruption, is not incidental to this state of affairs.