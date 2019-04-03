A study in contrasts

The Congress party’s manifesto for the 2019 election is high on global focus and talks of foreign direct investment (FDI) in glowing terms, but it’s silent on multi-brand retail. That’s disappointing.

Possibly, it wants to play safe ahead of a critical election as local traders, constituting a large vote bank, still fear massive job losses if international retail chains were to enter India. In its 2014 manifesto, the Congress had this to say about FDI in multi-brand retail: “The historic decision by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government ...