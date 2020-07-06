A sustained bull market?

All over the world, the stock markets have been rising steadily since the frightening two-week crash in March. The Nifty and Sensex have risen almost 40 per cent from the bottom on March 24, which flies in the face of the bleak economic prospects we see all around.

Are we in a new stealth bull market? It is indeed true that, while we are fixated on the current situation, the market looks ahead, especially when things look dire and are about to turn. Perhaps investors are enthused by the flattening of the virus transmission curve in Western Europe, East Asia, and China, even though it is ...