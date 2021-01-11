A tale of committees in the run-up to vaccine

In a curious turn of events, an empowered group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 was set up late last week. This was just days ahead of the nationwide vaccination rollout. Those tracking the pandemic and the run-up to vaccines closely are asking why this panel has been constituted so late.

But that’s only one of the many questions related to the novel coronavirus and the jab to keep the infection away. Apart from the timing of the committee (coming so close to the vaccination start day), consider its nomenclature. Called the empowered group on vaccine ...