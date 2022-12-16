A tough track for Usha

It took the threat of a ban by the International Olympic Association for the (IOA) to elect a credible personality in P T Usha to the post of president. As the first woman president, Ms Usha has been duly feted by a sporting fraternity that fervently hopes for a better understanding of their demands. The fact that her executive council comprises sports stars such boxer Mary Kom, table tennis star Sharath Kamal, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and shooter Gagan Narang, replacing a clutch of politicians and lawyers, has enhanced those expectations.