A treasure trove of information

What is the oldest statute in India? Several old statutes have been repealed. Nevertheless, the oldest statute still dates back to 1836.

Known as the Bengal Districts Act, the entire act has a single sentence. “Power to create new zilas —It shall be lawful for the State Government, by notification in the Official Gazette, to create new zilas in any part of West Bengal.” This is the text as it stands today, not as it was in 1836. There have been amendments in 1874, 1903, 1920, 1948 and 1950. If old statutes are being repealed, why does this statute still exist? This has to ...