A triple whammy in November?

From a growth perspective, an increasing labour participation is more important than a falling unemployment rate. It is important to increase the number of people willing to work. If fewer people are willing to work, a low unemployment rate is meaningless.

This is because the unemployment rate is merely the proportion of those that are willing to work who cannot find jobs. Compared to global standards, India has a very low labour participation rate and now, it also has a high unemployment rate. This is a classic double whammy. And to this we can now add the misery of a rising inflation ...