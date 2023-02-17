A 'truth' waiting to be told

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar had backed his plan in 2019 to form the government with his nephew Ajit Pawar, and that this statement was “100 per cent true” and he was not lying. “Whatever I had said was 100 per cent true, and there was no lie in it. I won’t speak today on various interpretations that are being derived. I want to speak more on this, and I will speak at an appropriate time and that time is yet to come,” Mr Fadnavis told reporters in Pune.