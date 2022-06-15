A unique jobs conundrum

The Union government’s plan to hire a staggering 1 million people in its departments and ministries in 18 months, which amount to about 15 per cent of the jobs created in a year, is ambitious. But the move also reverses a key objective of India’s economic reforms, which was to shrink the government’s footprint and create a conducive environment for private initiative to create jobs. Over nearly three decades of steady liberalisation, this had indeed become the case, with the private sector overtaking the public sector in terms of employment. Since 2017, however, the dual impact of demonetisation and the rushed introduction of goods and services tax has caused many small and medium businesses — collectively India’s biggest employer—to close and resulted in unemployment hitting a four-decade high in 2017-18, according to a National Sample Survey Office report that was initially withheld in 2018 but was later released in the public domain. The Covid-19-induced lockdowns of 2020 and the subsequent restrictions in 2021 weakened the feeble pre-pandemic economic impulses further and have kept the unemployment rate at 7.12 per cent, according to the May 2022 report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

