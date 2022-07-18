A vaccine milestone

India justifiably had much to celebrate on Sunday, when the country crossed the milestone of two billion Covid-19 vaccines administered, with at least two-thirds of the population having received two doses. This is no small achievement in a country the size of India with its argumentative federal structure and social and geographical complexities. The milestone, powered by a swiftly created IT backbone, is also worth celebrating when set against the faltering start to the Covid-19 programme in January 2021 with poor supply planning leading to artificial restrictions on access, which inevitably delayed the economic recovery. In the final reckoning, the government rapidly learnt from its early mistakes as deliveries, initially delayed by late orders and a rash commitment to supply neighbouring countries, were streamlined and states were allowed a bigger role in deciding their own programmes. First, after considerable criticism from the medical community, the gap between the first and second dose was reduced. This year, the government brought down the gap between the second and the third (booster) dose from nine months to six. The decision to locate two-thirds of government centres in rural areas addressed the key issue of coverage of a dispersed rural population, which had swelled considerably following the return of migrant labourers during the lockdown of 2020. The use of the child network to administer vaccines to children in the 12-17 year group has also come in handy. The Centre’s decision earlier this month to allow free booster doses for all citizens between 18 and 59 years at government centres for 75 days as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of independence reflects the comfortable supply situation, since there is some urgency to use up stocks of vaccines that may otherwise expire.