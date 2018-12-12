A valid proposal

The National Institution for Transforming India, or NITI Aayog, has reportedly proposed the creation of a new National Health Authority. This authority will oversee the new universal health insurance scheme, variously called Ayushman Bharat, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS).

The goal of the NHPS is to enable universal access to health care, at all three levels of service. The crucial element of the scheme is to provide 100 million poor families with access to public and private hospitals with government-guaranteed insurance cover up till ...