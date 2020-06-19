A very long list

A list of terms I never want to hear or read again: Unprecedented times, unprecedented challenge, spike, steepest single-day spike; migrant, immigrant, inter-state worker, guest worker; new normal, lockdown, unlockdown; curfew, sanitiser, soap, infect, infection, disinfect, disinfectant, virus, coronavirus, covid, covid warriors; essential services, essential supplies; closed, temporarily closed, opened, partially opened; economic distress, financial meltdown, cutbacks, layoffs, furlough, letting-go, shutdown.

Words that fill you with dread: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, trouble ...