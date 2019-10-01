A visit for optics

From the point of view of optics, and of underlining India's status as a geopolitical swing state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US must be seen as a success.

The importance of India, and of Indian-Americans, to the political establishment in the US cannot be disputed following Mr Modi's joint appearances with President Donald Trump at a rally in Houston, attended by more than 50,000 enthusiastic participants — and broadcast to 3 million more Indian Americans. The PM's pitch to investors and business leaders in the US was also aided by the announcement ...