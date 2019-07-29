A wake-up call for all commanders

The year 2019 has been a chaotic year for Indian aviation so far — what with IndiGo’s spate of cancellations, Jet’s closure, safety incidents galore (seven across airlines in a span of a few days) and more recently the IndiGo spat. Even as the IndiGo saga grabs headlines, I think the more worrying issue is passenger safety, an area that is non-negotiable.

On June 30, July 1 and July 2, three SpiceJet aircraft overshot or veered off the runway. Of the three, the flight landing from Jaipur in Mumbai that overshot the runway was the scariest and was classified as an ...