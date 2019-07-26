A world cup with a difference

I have long believed in the transformative power of sports.

A recent conversation with a 19-year-old Mumbai girl has reinforced this belief. Sapna has lived all her life in a slum in Malad surrounded by high rises. “As a child, I would play football with a tennis ball with the boys of my slum,” she recounts. “Few girls wanted, or were expected, to play.” They were never allowed to play with the children in the fancy buildings. “But sports taught me that I could be better than others on my own merit,” she says. “And I practised long and hard ...