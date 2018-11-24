About a poster

For Twitter Inc.’s global management, the fallout from the recent trip to India by its head, Jack Dorsey, must have been dumbfounding.

Out of nowhere — to them at least — they were embroiled in a typically Indian political kerfuffle, involving claim and counter-claim of hate-speech, whataboutery, insistence that the government should step in, insistence that the government had already stepped in, accusations of bias, intemperate prime-time television shows, and trending hashtags on Twitter itself. The facts of the case are these: At a meeting last week with several ...