Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple foundation stones to be laid on April 20

A new temple



is all set to get its first with the foundation stone-laying going to be held on April 20, in the midst of the here in India. The plan to build the temple in the UAE capital was approved by the government during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the country in 2015. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a worldwide Hindu religious and civic organisation, is building the temple. Dubbed an icon of tolerance and religious harmony in the UAE, the temple is being built on a 13.5-acre land gifted by Abu Dhabi's crown prince Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Shiva and Krishna Mandir in Dubai is currently the only in the UAE.

Hogging the limelight



The Congress party, and the rest of the Opposition, on Monday worked to a plan to capture the media space. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sat on a day-long fast at New Delhi’s Andhra Bhavan from the morning, which was attended by all leading Opposition leaders. Congress President attended the protest in the morning, before leaving for Lucknow where he held a road show with two of his newly appointed general secretaries in charge of Uttar Pradesh — Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Most television channels beamed the road show live. Also on Monday, Priyanka (pictured) made her debut on the social media platform Twitter and by evening her twitter following crossed 100,000.

Speeding up



On Wednesday, the last day of the current Lok Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned a rally in the national capital against the policies of the Narendra Modi government. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief is also scheduled to attend this rally. The protest rally will be held at Jantar Mantar and will be called called 'Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove dictatorship, save the country). Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will also participate in several events in the days to come. On Monday, the PM was in Vrindavan offering mid-day meal to poor students.