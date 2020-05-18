Acid in the funny bone

This lockdown thing hasn’t been good for people who read books. Most of them ran out of things to read in the first two weeks. I have been more prudent. I have enough to last me a year. It’s because I was left high and dry not once but twice.

When I pointed out my cleverness to a friend — who reads more than she eats — she grumbled a bit and said, in an ill-tempered way, that I should write about funny books. She didn’t explain why. So, folks, here goes. Back in 1964 my father was posted to Jabalpur. Before that we had been in Delhi where books ...