Action, reaction: Posters hail Mulayam for praising PM Modi in Parliament

Action, reaction



A day after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (pictured) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, posters sprang up in Lucknow, thanking the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. “Thank you Mulayam Singh Yadav, today you reiterated the wish of 125 crore Indians in the Lok Sabha,” a poster read. The same day, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who is related to Yadav through marriage, expressed her dismay at the latter's statement. She remarked what Yadav said had no relevance in today's politics and that his memory was fading.

False ceiling, real alarm



The court room number three in the Supreme Court premises saw some commotion on Wednesday after a lawyer pointed out that a false ceiling appeared to come apart. This stopped the hearing and the judges returned to their chambers. The lawyers and law interns present also scrambled out. Just a couple of minutes later, repairmen were seen rushing into the courtroom to check the cracks in the false ceiling.

Kishor spreads his wings



Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) appears to be expanding its foothold in the field of political consultation across party lines at a rapid pace. While it has been reported that his team has already won the mandate to work with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Bharatiya Janata Party for various assembly elections, it is also learnt that I-PAC will be working on policy suggestion for the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government.