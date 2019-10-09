Adani's dream, GVK's nightmare

The strategy may be completely different, but the Adani group could end up doing in the airport infrastructure business what Reliance Jio has done in telecom. Mukesh Ambani was a late entrant in telecom (Reliance Communications had gone to his younger brother), with Jio starting full-fledged commercial launch only in 2016.

But just three years later, the telecom sector is down to three players, and the third entity is under so much financial stress that very few would be surprised if it is forced to retire hurt. While Reliance Jio took the low-cost tariff route (in fact, the ...