Administration in intensive care

On July 5, the Defence Research and Development Organisation opened a 1,000-bed facility for Covid-19 cases which it set up in, reportedly, a record 11 days. On the same day, the Delhi government inaugurated a 10,000-bed facility which, we are told, is the largest in the world.

No doubt the late Sardar Patel, the Congress leader the Sangh Parivar has appropriated as its hero, would be gratified that both hospitals have been named for him. What’s more, we have shown those encroaching Chinese that anything they can do —such as building a hospital in a week — we can do ...