Advantage indigenous Indian cows

Is the milk of indigenous Indian cows better than that of exotic cows? The answer is yes, especially in terms of the quality and composition of proteins in the milk. The emerging global trend is to classify milk into A1 and A2 categories depending on the nature of its beta-casein which constitutes 30 to 35 per cent of the total milk protein.

A2 milk is generally preferred over A1 because of its similarity with the mother’s milk. The milk of the Indian native cattle belongs to this class. To elaborate it further, it is worth pointing out that Beta-casein consists of a series of ...