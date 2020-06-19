Advice for shoot-from-the-hip nationalists: Take aim before firing

The sight of seemingly demented people jumping and dancing on Chinese-made consumer durables raises some intriguing questions about the thinking processes of our shoot-from-the-hip nationalists. What do they think will happen when Chinese products are replaced by Korean or Japanese ones? China’s total exports in a year are about $2.5 trillion. India accounts for 3 per cent of that.

China also has $3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, and a large trade surplus. So whom are we hurting? Some sellers of phone instruments, perhaps. Xi Jinping is unlikely to be impressed. It is possible ...