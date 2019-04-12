Advice to voters: find your voter ID card before Murphy's law does

When you’ve spent five years waiting for an election like a woman in a desert waiting for rain, Murphy’s law states that a week before the election begins, you will lose your voter card. I didn’t realise that immediately, of course.

One evening I sauntered over to the pouch in which I keep all the super important stuff, like my PAN card and my sentimental aircraft boarding cards and my LED headlamp. I observed that the voter card wasn’t there, so I looked four more times, because denial. Then I searched around in that general area, peeking under newspaper ...