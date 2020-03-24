After Covid-19

With the enlisting of powerful corporations like Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and LabCorp in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Coronavirus Task Force has sought to railroad the marketplace into serving the public interest.

Walmart and Target has opened up their parking lots for Covid-19 testing; CVS and Walgreens will supply testing kits and maintain a robust inventory of medical supplies; LabCorp will undertake high-throughput testing; Google has created an online platform to schedule virus testing; and drug companies Becton-Dickinson and Roche will ...