After Flipkart exit, Sachin Bansal betting big on financial services space

It might just be a coincidence but both of us reach the venue for our lunch — the Biergarten Brewery & Kitchen in Koramangala — at the same time. Being a Monday afternoon, the restaurant, located in a plush locality in Bengaluru’s start-up hub Koramangala, doesn’t appear crowded.

As there is no seating arrangement, the ground floor is empty but for two people — a security person and one receptionist, who seem to know my guest, Sachin Bansal, quite well. As we take the elevator to the second floor and from there, a staircase to where we would be seated for lunch, ...