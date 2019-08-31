After NRC, what next?

The final version of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state of Assam has now been released by the authorities.

In the new NRC list, 1.9 million people have been left out, including the about 380,000 who were in the previous draft but did not submit claims for inclusion; 190,000 objections were also received against names in the first version. This means that the claims of about 2.2 million people who had been excluded from the earlier draft have been accepted, but over six per cent of Assam’s population is now subject to disenfranchisement and loss of citizenship. ...