MP minister swipes at his own CM, slams Kamal Nath's 'Kitchen Cabinet'

Madhya Pradesh Public Works and Environment Department Minister Sajjan Singh Verma has launched an attack on his own Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, becoming the latest from the party to do so in the state. Nath was Verma’s target when he tweeted: “CM's kitchen cabinet (unofficial advisors) is dominated by senior officials. I am pained by this, as we are not able to get anyone’s posting. If postings are done according to officials then it will have negative consequences.” A few hours later, speaking at a public function in Indore, he remarked that those bureaucrats who were serving in lucrative places such Indore were there not because of the recommendations of any political leader but because of direct access to Nath and the Chief Minister’s Office.

More extraordinary public assertions against top party leaders followed. Verma said: “I am not afraid of telling the truth. I will definitely inform the chief minister about the activities of those workers who spent 15 years struggling to get this government to power. This government is for the people. But not for workers. The workers are still suffering.” He added his opinions about the activities of former chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: “We have also seen pictures of how Digvijaya Singh is telling (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Kailash Vijayavargiya ‘don’t worry, it is us who’s running the government. Nothing will happen to you and your colleagues’.”Bitterness and angst pervaded Verma’s public observations. It is not clear if the Congress will take action against him. An ongoing campaign by against the Madhya Pradesh government has seen no action being taken by the central party high command.