After the killing

The afternoon azaan of the Toot Serai mosque near my home serves as an alarm every day. As the imam starts calling the faithful to prayer, I am pulled out of my mid-morning torpor.

This is how it has been for the past five years since I moved into Malviya Nagar. Not being too religious, I have never had any desire to find out where this mosque is — nor have I visited any of the gurdwaras or temples that dot the narrow roads of this congested, but very popular, south Delhi neighbourhood. Yet, I am acutely aware of the chequered demography of the area, and have enjoyed its many ...