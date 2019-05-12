After Trump's China action

Last week started with American President Donald Trump complaining about slow progress of trade talks with China and threatening to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. China talked of retaliation but, after some reluctance, sent a delegation to Washington, to take forward a tenth round of trade talks. Fears of trade war escalation led to a global selloff in equity markets.

On Friday, even as the trade talks were in progress, Trump’s threats became a reality. An increase in tariffs from 10 to 25 per cent on goods to be shipped from China from May 10 took effect. It is estimated that ...