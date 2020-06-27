Agri-infrastructure needs a push

The Union government’s recent initiative to create much-needed agriculture infrastructure through a Rs 1-trillion policy announcement should not be seen as an end in itself, but as a means to an end. It needs to be seen as a part of the broader strategy of enhancing farmers’ incomes and achieve nutritional security.

The path ushered in by the government through this initiative, coupled with transformational reforms in agriculture, is laudable. Quick implementation will pave the way for achieving the goal of doubling farmers’ incomes. Horticulture production has ...