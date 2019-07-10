AI policy needs coordinated intelligence

India tends to swing from ignorance to omniscience fairly rapidly. Until 2017, phrases like artificial intelligence and fourth industrial revolution were unfamiliar terms used only in certain quarters of the government. Since then the spread of such phrases has been rapid within various ministries.

In February 2018, the Budget announced an allocation of $ 480 million. Later that year Niti Aayog shared a document on National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence. An important milestone was achieved when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution ...