Air India's divestment drive gets hilarious responses from employees

Air India’s austerity drive has now started to draw hilarious responses from employees. Frustrated by the delay in payment of salaries and allowances, a commander of shot off a dire note to the management. In an email, he wrote that he had been forced to sell his laptop and iPad due to financial constraints. The pilot further mentioned that not having a laptop has impacted his professional knowledge and ended the letter with a warning that the management would be held responsible for any deficiency or safety lapse on his part. Hope took notice.

May the best man win

It’s been over a fortnight that the Delhi Police’s South Zone is functioning without a head. The position has been lying vacant since May 31, when the incumbent Special Commissioner (Law and Order-South), retired. Several senior officers are learnt to have been intensely lobbying to succeed him. The list of aspirants include those who have recently been elevated to the Additional Director General rank to some more experienced names in the force, including one who has recently returned to Delhi Police from a central government deputation. All of them have supporting voices in the Ministry of Home Affairs or the LG office. With intense inside jockeying for the role, expect the appointment to be delayed further.

EPFO’s post retirement plans

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that takes care of the provident funds of private sector workers is now helping its own staff in making their post-retirement life worth every penny. As many as 22 senior officials have been chosen by to attend a two-day training programme on 'Planning for Life After Retirement' by its training and research institute Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security. All these officials, posted at various regional offices of across the country, are set to retire from work later this year.