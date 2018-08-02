Akhand Bharat and its actual contents

This week, a story was reported about a temple in Varanasi, which had been inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi. The temple’s unique feature was a marble “map” — I suppose the reporter meant a bas-relief — of undivided India.

The bits that are today Bangladesh and Pakistan and places farther afield were included in this particular depiction of Bharat Mata. The temple was in a state of some disrepair but was hopeful of landing funding from one of the many schemes that have been launched to “beautify” Varanasi (assuming such a thing is actually possible ...