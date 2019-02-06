All eyes on Walmart

American brokerage firm Morgan Stanley put out a warning note earlier this week that Walmart may exit Flipkart, similar to what Amazon had done in China, if there’s no clear path to profitability.

While Flipkart chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy countered that theory immediately in a communication to the company employees, it’s surprising that Morgan Stanley mentioned Amazon’s exit from China but not Walmart’s from several foreign markets over the years. Even though a few changes, however life-changing they may be, in the e-commerce rules may or may not make ...