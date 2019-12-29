All rests on policy outcomes

Sitting amidst the biggest public protests India has seen in decades, with economic indicators suggesting a further downturn, it is hard to be optimistic. But optimism is one key quality that every investor must possess.

Investors shouldn’t ignore reality and build castles in the sky. But they must be prepared to believe that things will get better eventually, no matter how bad the current situation may look. If you don’t possess this optimism, you will not possess the courage to invest and if you don’t invest, you don’t give yourself any chance to get ...