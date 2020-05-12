Alternative marketing channels

Food value chains in Maharashtra start with vulnerability and end in vulnerability. At one end of the value chain stands the small farmer whose livelihood and income security are currently under the Covid shadow.

At the other end of the chain, there are 60 million poverty-ridden people, daily wage earners, migrant workers and families, whose food and nutritional security stands threatened. Even as the state government plans its exit from the lockdown, reconfiguring the food value chains is needed to adjust to the new “Covid normal”. As it unfolded, the Covid pandemic ...