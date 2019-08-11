Amendments to the IBC: Correcting judicial errors

Often, courts step in to lend direction when new statues lack clarity or are inconsistently interpreted. In other cases, the legislature steps in to remedy errors that find their genesis in judicial errors and shortcomings lending an interpretation inconsistent with objects of the statute.

Two such recent amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) fall into the latter category. The first is to Section 12 of the IBC. Despite the Supreme Court stressing the importance of statutory timelines (in its October 2018 judgment in the Arcelor Mittal case), including model timelines ...