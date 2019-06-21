Amitav Ghosh explains why it's impossible to not write about climate change

The Stein Auditorium in New Delhi can accommodate a few hundred people, and during the launch of Amitav Ghosh’s new novel, Gun Island, not one seat in the house was empty. I was sitting in the third or fourth row; whenever the doors to the auditorium opened during the discussion, you could hear the murmur of voices outside.

Later, a long, serpentine queue of readers waited patiently to get their copies signed. During the post-launch discussion, people in the audience asked erudite questions to Ghosh, ranging from subaltern themes to the availability of opium in Varanasi. But does ...