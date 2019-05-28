An action plan to energise defence

The perception that the outgoing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was strong on defence and security was a significant factor in its re-election.

In truth, whether in defence allocations, procurement reform, restructuring higher defence management or creating an indigenous defence industry, the NDA only followed in the indifferent footsteps of the United Progressive Alliance government before it. Yet, the NDA generated the impression of strength by actions like the cross-border “surgical strikes” of 2016, the Doklam standoff against China in 2017, the February air ...