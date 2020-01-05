An agenda for the Budget

Talented chess players and musicians often perform effortless feats of memory, which seem like magic. A musician will hear a tune once, and reproduce it perfectly. A chess player will recall thousands of games in their entirety. These feats are contextual and driven by pattern perception.

Chess players recognise and remember the interactions of the pieces and pawns in patterns; they cannot recall a random setup of pieces as effectively. Musicians recall tunes; they don't remember a random set of discordant notes as easily. Something similar occurs in investment. Good ...