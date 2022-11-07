JUST IN
Inflation targeting in letter and spirit
An extraordinary decade for markets
The true art of travel writing
Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities
Globalisation a must for action on climate change
The stealth bull market
Mystery of Indian-born foreign stars
Learn to draw lessons from mistakes, then share them
MSMEs hold the key to $5-trn economy
Digital currency just a stone's throw away
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
The true art of travel writing
Inflation targeting in letter and spirit
Business Standard

An extraordinary decade for markets

The long-awaited pivot away from US equities may finally be at hand, and India may benefit from this shift

Topics
US equities | Indian markets | BSE

Akash Prakash 

Follow this columnist
Akash Prakash

The 10 years ending December 31, 2021 were quite extraordinary for big technology companies and the US markets in particular. Now that we are in the midst of a bear phase, there are multiple reports and analyses dissecting the returns of the last decade, and trying to forecast what the realistic expectations for financial market returns would be in the coming years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US equities

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.