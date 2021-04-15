An ode to life (and Rina)

While Britain mourns Prince Philip, my thoughts are with my cousin Rina who lived in London for 50 years and died last week in a local hospital. My wife and I saw her last on October 22, 2020, the day we landed at Heathrow airport amidst a whirlpool of alarming stories. No one was sure what the pandemic permitted and what it didn’t.

The authorities seemed to be in a daze. Unofficially, we were warned to remain in self-imposed isolation, going out only for essential medicines. Food had to be ordered online through a special mobile app we didn’t have. Although crippled ...