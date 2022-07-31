An old, new bull market?

The last date for tax filing just got over. Active investors filed their taxes with mixed feelings this time. If they made large gains in the financial year gone by, they needed to pay substantial taxes. But even as they make the payment, they are perhaps in losses so far, in the current financial year, because the stocks have been in a “bear market”. It is an unpleasant feeling to have to fork out taxes for past gains while sitting on current losses. This may seem illogical but it is not surprising. Behavioural scientists have established that we humans feel the pain of loss more than the pleasure of gain. They have also identified scores of other surprising facts about our everyday irrationality. For instance, we are always keen to have a logical explanation for what we see around us, we are too quick to see cause and effect; we love to extrapolate and form strong opinions based on flimsy evidence; we are easily drawn to negative news and we cannot help but forecast the outcome of complex, multidimensional, ever-changing situations, no matter how many times we are wrong about it. All these features are visible when we try to read the stock market.