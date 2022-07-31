An old, new bull market?

The last date for tax filing just got over. Active investors filed their taxes with mixed feelings this time. If they made large gains in the financial year gone by, they needed to pay substantial taxes. But even as they make the payment, they are perhaps in losses so far, in the current financial year, because the stocks have been in a “bear market”. It is an unpleasant feeling to have to fork out taxes for past gains while sitting on current losses. This may seem illogical but it is not surprising. Behavioural scientists have established that we humans feel the pain of loss more than the pleasure of gain. They have also identified scores of other surprising facts about our everyday irrationality. For instance, we are always keen to have a logical explanation for what we see around us, we are too quick to see cause and effect; we love to extrapolate and form strong opinions based on flimsy evidence; we are easily drawn to negative news and we cannot help but forecast the outcome of complex, multidimensional, ever-changing situations, no matter how many times we are wrong about it. All these features are visible when we try to read the stock market.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU