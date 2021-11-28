An open letter to PM Modi

Dear Prime Minister, Your recent address to senior bankers at the conference on “Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth” has encouraged me to write this letter to you. The nightmare of bad loans is behind us. The banks are well capitalised; they have provided for the bulk of the bad loans; and, there is plenty of liquidity in the system.

There is no scarcity of either resources to lend or data to analyse the customer behaviour. Now, they must support the creators of jobs and wealth. Their balance sheets have become strong and it’s time ...