An opportunity in disguise

Over 50 million Indian subscribers pay to watch their favourite shows on paid cable TV, even in the days of endless free entertainment on Youtube, TikTok, and social media. No wonder the Indian pay-TV market, one of the fastest-growing in Asia, was expected to reach $16 billion by 2023 (MPA). Well, at least until the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Due to a nationwide lockdown, TV consumption rose 38 per cent compared to pre-Covid times (BARC-Nielsen). However, the pandemic disturbed the entire cable TV supply chain — from creators of TV programmes to viewers. Broadcasters have been ...