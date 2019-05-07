An unfair formula?

Collections under the goods and services tax (GST) in April 2019 have inspired many commentators to believe that the revenue shortfalls, seen under this head in all the past months since its inception in July 2017, will soon be a thing of the past.

Even some government officials have expressed the hope that Rs 1.14 trillion of GST collected in the first month of the current financial year would help them meet the target set in the interim Budget for 2019-20. How realistic are these beliefs and assumptions? The government’s expectations of meeting the target are primarily based on ...